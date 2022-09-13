Peter Obi and the Labour Party have been advised on the best way they can win the hearts of the Nigerian people ahead of the 2023 presidential poll

The advice was handed to Obi and his party by renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana on Monday, September 12

According to Falana, Obi should not be distracted by many politicians who resort to claiming Labour Party has no structure but bear in mind that the power lies with the Nigerian people

A senior advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has called on the leadership of the Labour Party and their presidential candidate for the 2023 election to change their strategy.

Falana while speaking at Labour Party's national retreat on Monday, September 12, warned that w power cannot be given to the people through consultations with the older politicians who allegedly brought the country to ruins.

Femi Falana said Nigerians who are littered the streets across the country are the structures where power lies. Photo: Peter Obi, Vanguard

He urged Peter Obi and the Labour Party to go into the streets where they can mobilise Nigerians in their numbers ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

"Let me challenge the leaders of the Labour Party, I beg you, you ain't going to get power in Nigeria by adopting the methods of the bourgeois. If you want to mobilise the Nigerian people, you must go beyond visiting those who destroyed Nigeria.

"From today, your candidates must go to the offices of all the trade unions in Nigeria, the offices of women's organisations, and youth organisations because the people you are competing with have acquired, albeit illegally, unbelievable sums of money.

"And what do they want to do, they bribe voters because they have weaponised poverty, therefore, you cannot operate on the same terrain."

The people are your structures

Speaking further, Falana opined that the key to Peter Obi's victory in the 2023 presidential election lies in the hands of the people of Nigeria.

The senior lawyer noted that these Nigerians that could aid the Labour Party in driving its desired change lie on the streets across the country.

He added:

"The presidents of NLC and TUC have said before, that you have the largest structures in Nigeria.

"Please go out from today to revitalise those structures, so that these guys can know that it can never be business as usual in Nigeria again.

"Time is on our side, oh yes! Because Nigerians have lost faith in them, they are now running from pillar to post .

"When they say you have no structure, tell them the people are the structures of power, the people are the centre of power. Power is lying on the streets in Nigeria once again."

