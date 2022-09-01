One of Nigeria's entertainers and actors, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, has promised to organise a mother of all protest for Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Charly Boy on his personal Twitter account said he publicly endorsed Obi on Kakaaki, one of AIT's morning programmes.

The actor and influencer declared his endorsement of Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election scheduled to take place in February next year.

Charly Boy has promised to hold the greatest rally for Peter Obi's presidency. Photo: @ambassadoriffy

Charly Boy had in June warned that he would relocate to Ghana should the 2023 presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party's counterpart, Atiku Abubakar emerge victorious at the polls.

His words:

“Finally, on Kakaaki today, I publicly endorsed Peter Obi. Before this month runs out I would stage the biggest rally ever."

The musician had earlier met Peter Obi when he visited one of his colleagues, Seun Kuti last month.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party had earlier said that a constitution review will put Nigeria on the right path to development.

The 2023 presidential candidate confirmed that a turnaround in Nigeria's current economic and security situation is possible.

According to Obi, Nigeria will recover with prayers and contributions in both human and material terms.

Peter Obi had earlier revealed that his prayer to God every day is to help him deliver good governance to the people should he become president in 2023.

The Labour Party's flag bearer said he also asks God to never let the Labour of the people be in vain.

According to Obi, contrary to claims by many, he has never stolen public funds while serving as a governor of Anambra state.

