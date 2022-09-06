If not for Omoyele Sowore, Peter Obi's political ambition would have been in ruins, the online publisher has claimed

Sowore said it was through his help that the Labour Party and Peter Obi were saved from legal battles

According to him, he also ensured that Obi was never impeached by lawmakers of the Anambra state House of Assembly twice

The presidential candidate for the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has described how he helped his colleague in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, reach his ambition of flying the party's flag.

Sowore who has been a constant critic of Obi said the Labour Party had earlier had a crisis over the possible emergence of the former governor as its 2023 presidential candidate.

The Punch reports that Sowore said this while speaking at the memorial lecture held in honour of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi in Lagos on Monday, September 5.

Sowore has claimed that he helped Peter Obi ebcome LP's presidential candidate for 2023. Photo: Peter Obi, Sowore

According to the publisher, he worked with human rights activist, Femi Falana to take legal actions to defend Labour Party and ensure that Obi became the party's flag bearer.

His words:

“When the Labour Party ran into a problem. There was a member of the LP who insisted that the LP could not present the candidacy of Peter Obi. They had a legal problem.

"We went and obtain judgment in court; from the Court of Appeal, and handed it over to Falana to use it to defend the Labour Party, and by extension, Peter Obi’s candidacy. Yes! I’m just telling you that we’re in the business of saving people."

Saving Obi from impeachment in Anambra

Continuing, Sowore stated that while Obi served as the governor of Anambra state, he saved him from possible impeachment by members of the House of Assembly.

He claimed that there were moves by some key indigenes of the state to "flush" Obi out of Anambra state but his online newspaper, Sahara Reporters intervened twice.

He added:

"Falana on a daily basis will call me, saying: ‘I don’t know Peter Obi, but we should not allow this injustice to pass, nobody should be impeached.

"Obasanjo was impeaching everybody impeachable at that time in Nigeria. That was how Obi was able to complete two tenures. So when we speak, we know what we’re saying.”

