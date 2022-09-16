Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has explained what he plans to do to take the country out of its current economy state.

Obi while speaking in an interview with Zain Asher on CNN on Friday, said the first thing he plans to do is to put security in place.

He argued that with security in place, farmers will be able to return to the farm and cultivate on the vast lands the country has.

The former Anambra state governor noted that security is impacting negatively on the economy of the country and needs to be dealt with decisively if the country wants to rise above poverty.

He said, “One is that you have to deal decisively with security. It is impacting negatively on your economy today. Because you have to get your farmers to go back to the farm, and start ensuring that the vast land of the North is invested and cultivated on. You have to start pulling people out of poverty as quickly as possible.”

In the course of the interview, Asher, who described him as the most popular candidate among the young people asked, ”Nigerians are used to being disappointed by their leaders, can all the problems of Nigeria which are corruption, oil theft, insecurity, physical.. be solved by one person?

Reacting to the question, Obi said: “If we have a leader that is competent, have the capacity, and commitment to deal with it, no one will solve it overnight. But there will be a clear, visible, measurable attempts to dealing with it. And they are things that are solveable. There are things they can be dealt decisively.”

