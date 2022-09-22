A chieftain of the PDP, Dele Momodu, has said the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, cannot singlehandedly remove Ayu, the party's national chairman

Momodu, who lost to Atiku in the party's presidential primary, said if Atiku unilaterally remove Ayu, some members, including him, will feel vilified

According to him, those calling for Ayu's removal are putting much pressure on Ayu and trying to make him look like someone that can be pushed here and there

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot singlehandedly remove the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The chieftain, who is also a journalist and publisher, expressed his view on the crisis rocking the largest opposition party on Thursday, September 22, Vanguard reported.

Momodu, while featuring on Arise TV morning show, raised concerns that those calling for Ayu’s removal seem to be putting so much pressure on Atiku, knowing fully well that he cannot unilaterally remove the chairman.

He said if Atiku did that, many stakeholders like him would feel vilified.

According to the veteran journalist, all Atiku can do is talk to Ayu; what is going on between them is unknown to many people.

Momodu said those calling Atiku to unilaterally remove the party’s embattled chairman were unfair to the former vice president.

“I know nobody will want to be seen in that light. Like anytime Governor Wike says you must go, you must go. It is a psychological thing as well for the party. It doesn’t work that way. Some of these things we have discussed privately with some of our party members and we believe that nobody should attempt to make our candidate look so weak or like someone that just can be pushed around.

Source: Legit.ng