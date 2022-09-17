The PDP said it has assembled lawyers to look into the decision of a federal high court that nullified the party's governorship primaries in Zamfara

The umbrella party said it has accepted the court's judgment, but its lawyers would determine the next action to the taken

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu, in a 109 pages document, nullified the primaries and ordered the PDP to conduct another primary immediately

Gusau, Zamfara - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the high court judgment that nullified the governorship primaries of the party in Zamfara state, saying it is studying the judgment to decide the next action.

The party’s secretary in the state, Faruk Ahmad, said this in a statement in Gusau, the state capital on Saturday, September 17, Vanguard reported.

Court nullifies PDP governorship primary in Zamfara

On Friday, a federal high court in Gusau nullified the party’s governorship primary that was held on May 26.

The primary produced Dauda Lawan-Dare as the PDP’s standard bearer in the 2023 general elections.

In a 109 pages judgment, Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu nullified the election and ordered the party to conduct fresh governorship primaries immediately.

Who are those that challenged PDP Zamfara governorship primaries in court?

The three plaintiffs in the suit are contestants in the primaries. They are Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, Wadatau Madawaki, and Hafiz Muhammad.

The trio had prayed the court to nullify the primary over alleged irregularities.

“As a defendant in the suit filed by some of our aggrieved members concerning the governorship primary election, we received the court’s decision in good fate.

“And a team of our lawyers is studying the judgment to come up with the next line of action within the ambit of the law”, the statement reads in part.

