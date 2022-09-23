The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the minister of culture and communication, Lai Mohammed told a tsunami of lies

Atiku made the disclosure while reacting to Mohammed's claim that he has stole the economic blueprint of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC

The former vice president argued that the APC and President Buhari did not come into power with a single paper that can be described as an economic blueprint

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the minister of information and communications, Lai Mohammed, told “a tsunami of lies” in his recent interview.

On Thursday, September 22, the minister alleged that the former vice president stole the economic blueprint of President Muhammadu Buhari, PM News reported.

Atiku replies Lai Mohammed on economic blueprint claim Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

What is the economic blueprint of President Muhammadu Buhari?

Responding to the claim, Atiku said the administration of President Buhari did not come into power with any economic blueprint that can be referred to as a policy document.

Atiku, in a statement on the same day, said:

“That is a tsunami of a lie! To begin with, it has been openly acknowledged that this current administration came into power without a single sheet of paper of what could be called a policy document. Nigerians are aware that in both 2015 and 2019, it took the APC six months and three months, respectively to constitute a cabinet. Perhaps the Minister might be interested in telling Nigerians if it is also part of the APC manifesto to foot drag in forming a government.”

The statement added that Nigeria experienced the worst economic recession in 2016 because the APC administration applied a catch-up strategy at the early signals of the recession.

