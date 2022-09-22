If by any chance Joe Igbokwe's report is true, then things are about to get really bad for Atiku Abubakar in relation to his presidential bid

Igbokwe on Thursday, September 22, claimed that the Rivers PDP chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor, has pledged to throw his weight behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to Igbokwe's Facebook post, Akawor said it is time for the south to produce Nigeria's president

Joe Igbokwe claimed on Thursday, September 22, that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, Amb. Desmond Akawor, has said that he will support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

The Rivers PDP boss was said to have explained that the presidency should come to the south (Photo: @GovWike, tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

According to a Facebook post shared by Igbokwe on Thursday, Akawor said his decision to endorse Tinubu's presidential bid is the need for the presidency to come to the south.

Suspense, uncertainty as Wike holds crucial meeting with PDP chieftains

Recall that Wike, on Thursday, September 22, summoned a stakeholders and leaders meeting in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A source who spoke with journalists disclosed that Wike was expected to brief stakeholders, leaders, and chieftains of the PDP in the state on happenings at the national level, one of which is the decision of some bigwigs to dump Atiku Abubakar's campaign council.

Atiku's presidential ambition

Another issue expected to be discussed is whether or not Wike will support Atiku's presidential ambition since he and some others have pulled out of the said council.

Those invited to the meeting are party leaders, members of the state executive council, the party’s local government chairmen, and a few other selected party members.

2023 elections: Ayu to resign before campaigns begin? PDP's legal adviser names replacement

The PDP had reacted to internal calls for the resignation of its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Those making the call are also asking the PDP's leadership to hold a mini-convention where a replacement for Ayu will be elected.

Speaking on the issue, PDP's national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), noted that the resignation of Ayu was possible, but not feasible due to preparation for the 2023 elections.

Source: Legit.ng