By the PDP's constitution, it is possible for Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman, to resign

However, a legal adviser of the PDP explained on Thursday, September 22, that this is not feasible because of preparations for electoral campaigns

The explanation is a reaction to calls for a mini-convention where Ayu's replacement will be elected

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to internal calls for the resignation of its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Those making the call are also asking the PDP's leadership to hold a mini-convention where a replacement for Ayu will be elected.

Speaking on the issue, PDP's national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), noted that the resignation of Ayu is possible, but not feasible due to preparation for the 2023 elections.

Ajibade said even if Ayu resigns, his replacement will be the vice national chairman (Umar Damagum), going by article 47/ 6 of the PDP's constitution.

He explained that if Ayu's deputy replaces him, the present situation will be worse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

‘’Nobody says it’s not achievable, but at least you know it’s constitutional. You know that going by our constitution, going by article 47/ 6, if Ayu steps down, somebody from his zone is coming to step in and that person has to be the national vice chairman, north and it will even be worse if the national vice chairman were to step in as the deputy national vice chairman, north is from the same zone with the candidate himself."

Source: Legit.ng