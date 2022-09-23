Governor Wike has said Tinubu offered him a senatorial ticket in a bid to make him dump the PDP for the ruling APC

The Rivers state governor, however, said he rejected the offer, noting that his agitation in the PDP is not just for the sake of power

Governor Wike also stated that other parties, including Peter Obi's Labour Party made him offers that he has not accepted

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), offered him a senatorial slot.

The Rivers state governor made this known during a press briefing on Friday, September 23, as he commented on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Trust reported.

Governor Wike speaks on his recent meetings with Tinubu and other presidential candidates. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Twitter

Wike who lost the PDP presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar added that he rejected the senatorial ticket offer made by Tinubu.

The Rivers state governor also mentioned his meeting with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other presidential flagbearers.

His words:

“I didn’t contest so I can become a vice presidential candidate, I am not like others who were not serious and bought senatorial form alongside presidential form and that’s why when Tinubu offered me senate slot, I didn’t go for it.

"If I want power or want to be in power, I would have gone ahead to take the senatorial ticket. But I said no. That is a man who believes in equity, fairness, and justice. So the analysis does not rhyme at all.

“Aside from Tinubu, who is from the APC, other political parties are talking to me as well including Labour Party because they all know my worth and how I can ensure that they win the 2023 poll. But I have not accepted any of the offers presented by those parties.”

Recall that Tinubu and Wike met in London in August, amid the crisis rocking the opposition party.

After the meeting with Tinubu, Atiku who had also flown to the UK had a meeting with Governor Wike in a bid to resolve the crisis in the PDP.

However, Atiku’s meeting did not calm frayed nerves as Wike and his allies insisted that Senator Iyioricha Ayu had to resign as national chairman of the party for peace to reign.

