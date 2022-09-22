The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has extolled the potential of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections

Ganduje praised the presidential hopeful while receiving his appointment as the patron of the APC national integrity movement in Kano on Wednesday, September 21

The governor added that Tinubu fought to bring the democracy that Nigerians enjoy today and that he would take Nigeria to greatness if elected

Kano, Kano - Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, has expressed optimism that Tinubu’s presidency in 2023 would bring national growth and development.

The governor said this on Wednesday, September 21, during his appointment as patron of the APC national integrity movement (ANIM) at the state’s government house in Kano, Vanguard reported.

Abdullahi Ganduje extols Tinubu's record and pedigree

Source: Facebook

Ganduje said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, fought for the democracy that Nigerians enjoy today.

Ganduje extols Tinubu's record and pedigree

According to him, Tinubu’s track record and pedigree have shown that the presidential hopeful can take Nigeria to greatness if elected as president.

He said:

“Asiwaju is man of integrity and a good product. He has contributed greatly to the growth and development of our democracy.

“He is a consummate democrat and the leader of progressives who fought to bring the democratic rule that Nigerians are enjoying today,” Ganduje said.

