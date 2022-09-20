Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has disclosed that the administration of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will be dominated by the youth if elected

Lokoja, Kogi - The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has revealed that the youths will be in control of the administration of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, if elected.

Bello is one of the newly appointed members of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council as its national youth coordinator, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu has cited the impressive political achievement and exemplary leadership the governor has demonstrated in his state and as a party member while announcing his nomination.

Tinubu will only provide expertise and experience when elected - Bello

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday, the Kogi governor described Tinubu as the kind of leader with listening ears to the Nigerian youths.

“By the special grace of God, Nigerian youths will determine and run the affairs and government of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he is sworn in.

“He will provide the need, he will provide the expertise, he will provide the experience for all Nigerian youths to achieve our full potential,” he said.

