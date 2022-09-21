The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has celebrated the 62nd birthday of his wife, Oluremi

Oluremi Tinubu, who is a three-term senator of Lagos central, was born on September 21, 1960, which today marked her new age

The presidential hopeful appreciated Oluremi for standing by him since they began their journey of love 35 years ago

Bourdillon, Lagos - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shown his emotional side as he extolled the virtues of his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, as she celebrates her 62nd birthday anniversary.

The presidential hopeful took to his verified Twitter handle to drop a powerful love note for the senator while appreciating her on Wednesday, September 21, Vanguard reported.

The former Lagos state governor described Oluremi as a strong supporter who stood by him like the Rock of Gibraltar.

The love note reads:

“Dearest Oluremi, my Senator! I love and appreciate you each passing day. Recalling how we started fills me with gratitude: how you have stood by me, unconditionally, like the Rock of Gibraltar.

“Even when I had to be away owing to exigencies, you efficiently managed the homefront, nurturing the children with love and affection. Your love has always kept me going. Thank you for being a good mother. Our children and I thank you for your immense love.

“Your kindness to others and to humanity is legendary. My prayer for you on this day is that God Almighty continues to prosper and shower you with His infinite mercies and blessings. May He grant you many more years in good health.

"Happy birthday, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Happy 62nd birthday to my wife, my love!

“To My Dearest Remi at 62 Birthdays are for celebration, Especially so for someone who has been the love of my life. At this time of the year, nothing else matters. Not even the demands of politics can suppress the rush of emotions I feel every time it’s your birthday.”

