The national chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has warned that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress will be a 'sleeping president' if elected into power by 2023

Alkali warned Nigerians of voting age to ensure that they do not vote for the former governor of Lagos state

According to Alkali, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso is the best choice for every Nigerian

The 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been described as someone who would become a 'sleeping president'.

The national chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufai Ahmed Alkali, urged Nigerians to ensure they do not vote for the former Lagos state governor popularly referred to as Jagaban.

Daily Trust reports that Alkali while reacting to a trending photo of Tinubu sleeping off at the Emir of Gombe’s palace over the weekend said NNPP was working hard to win the 2023 presidential election.

Alkali made this disclosure to journalists on Tuesday, September 20, at a two-day training on social media for zonal publicity secretaries, state publicity secretaries, leaders of various social media groups working with the party and media aides of the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the NNPP.

He said it is unbelievable that a presidential candidate is already dozing off in meetings even before the commencement of the campaigns ahead of the 2023 polls.

His words:

“How can a presidential candidate be sleeping even before the campaign starts? So that means that if you elect him, you will have a sleeping president for the next four years.

"Is that what you want - a sleeping president? Do you have confidence in him?”

Continuing, Alkali said that the NNPP's presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso is a man of strength, substance and courage who is determined to take charge of the task ahead.

He said:

“Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a man of substance; he is a man of courage; a man of determination and a man who has already made so much mark in his life.”

