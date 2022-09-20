Days after he was seen in a viral video making a derogatory comment about Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi has made some clarification

In a new interview, the Labour Party presidential candidate said Tinubu is his elder brother and he respects him

Obi, however, said Tinubu (and other older presidential candidates) have done their bits in the past and should not elected again in 2023

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is his elder brother, whom he respects.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, stated this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, a popular Nigerian journalist and media entrepreneur.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi says he respects Tinubu as an elder brother. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"He (Tinubu) is an elder brother of mine. I respect him for who he is and they have even at various times in their lives contributed in their own way in Nigeria.

"Everybody has contributed in one way or the other and they have to be respected and recognized in due time, but I just tried to explain that he’s because they contributed in the past and everything doesn’t necessarily mean that oh well they have to stay forever and ever.

"It’s like Brazil today. They recognise that Pele was sometime a star, but they’re not going to field him in today’s match. Things have to move on."

Legit.ng gathers that Obi was clarifying his earlier statement in a viral video where he had said Tinubu was not healthy and that his (Tinubu's) supporters were only after his money.

The LP flagbearer also questioned Tinubu’s source of wealth in the viral video.

Obi in the video also read a Whatsapp broadcast urging Yoruba not to support him because nobody will invest in Lagos if he becomes president.

Tinubu's campaign had berated Obi for the comments, saying he elevated a "beer parlor gossip".

2023 presidency: Nigeria needs someone with physical and mental energy

After clarifying his previous statement, Obi went on to insist that in 2023, Nigeria needs a president with physical and mental energy.

His words:

“My supporters will agree with me.. I was brought up to respect my seniors, especially when my seniors have, one way or the other, contributed. They have done their own bit. Their bit might not be the best, but we have to recognise it, that there was a time that these people helped to keep the whole thing going. We don’t have to throw them away.

“The only thing I’m saying is where we are today requires somebody with a character we can trust, competence, capacity, commitment. It is a job that requires physical and mental energy, because the country is in a mess. And we need to deal with it. It’s a 24-hours job.“

