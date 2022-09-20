Orji Uzor Kalu, the chief whip of the Senate, on Tuesday, September 20, stated that no Igbo man will win the 2023 presidential election

Kalu said while he has nothing against any Southeastern politician, he is a member of the APC and will vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former Abia governor noted that politics is about party affiliation, not about tribal connection

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abuja - No Igbo man will become the president of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election, according to former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Senate chief whip on Tuesday, September 20, made this prediction when he spoke with journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, PM News reports.

Peter Obi's ambition seems to be threatened by Kalu's prediction

Source: UGC

Kalu said he withdrew his push for the presidency to be zoned to the southeast when the effort was not yielded the intended result.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

in his opinion, winning the presidential seat is not about how popular one is but that it depends on who Nigerians truly want to lead them, Punch added.

He said:

“When they didn’t do that, and since the presidency is not a regional issue, I had to withdraw. I have no problem with Igbo man being president. But we have to do it with other Nigerians.

“If we don’t do it with other Nigerians, it is not going to work, no matter how popular you are. It’s president of Nigeria, not president of Igboland."

Although Kalu said he is not against any person of southeastern extraction, he made it clear that as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has chosen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that it will be madness on his part not to vote for him come 2023.

A vital point the former governor put forward is that politics is along party lines, not a tribal affair.

His words:

“So, it’s a party business. I have no grudges against anybody who is running. So, it is not personal. It is political and party. This thing is about party winning elections.

“I have chosen to be in APC. Why will I vote against Tinubu? It’s madness, and I’m not going to do it. Elections go along party line, not along tribal line."

“Oshiomhole lied”, Peter Obi blasts strong APC chieftain, spills hard truth concerning security in Anambra

Earlier, Obi said that the former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, lied about security in Anambra state during his (Obi’s) tenure.

Speaking at the Youth Conference of APC, Oshiomhole said it was Obi’s successor makes a series of allegations against Obi.

Obi stated that the records were clear over who did what on security in Anambra state, Vanguard reported.

Source: Legit.ng