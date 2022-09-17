Dignitaries from all walks of life met in Gombe state on Saturday, September 17, at the wedding ceremony of Misbahu Inuwa Yahaya

Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the APC, urged the couple to be steadfast and exhibit love for each other

According to him, the people of the state should be commended for their roles in making sure that he won the party's ticket

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded the northeast region for its overwhelming support for his political career.

Legit.ng reports that he also urged the residents of the state to redouble their support towards helping him achieve his aspiration.

Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, Gombe state governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, and APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the wedding of Misbahu Inuwa Yahaya.

Tinubu made this appeal on Saturday, September 17, in his address shortly after the wedding Fatiha of Misbau Yahaya, son of the Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, and his bride, Amira Babayo.

The wedding attracted other dignitaries, including Boss Mustapha who led President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s delegation to the occasion.

According to The Punch, Governor Yahaya had recently in Niger state promised Tinubu the region’s support despite candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar’s dominance in the northeast.

The former Lagos state governor, while commending the region, said more was expected following the inclusion of their son, Kashim Shettima, as running mate, promising residents economic prosperity.

He said:

“To the people of the northeast, thank you for all you have been doing for me. I feel at home, I challenge you, though, what you have done in the past, now that your son is my running mate, you have to double your efforts and you have to do more.”

While acknowledging the ban on the campaign, the presidential candidate wondered why there was a such restriction.

He added:

“I will come back. They said the campaign is not open yet, I don’t know who closed it. We are politicians and anytime no campaign is closed, politics 360 degrees makes joy go round. We will continue to be with you. We promise you, people of Gombe, that we will always promote prosperity and joy for all of you."

Praying for the couple, Tinubu urged them not to talk at each other but to relate, stressing that joy would be their lot.

He advised:

“Our prayer for you is happiness in marriage, happiness in the house and happiness and joy anywhere you go. What we advise is marriage at the beginning may be interesting but you must learn to talk to each other, hold conservation and not talk at each other. There is a great difference between the two. May Allah bless you and continue to grant you happiness in good health.”

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks welcomed the presidential candidate of the APC, stressing that aside from the southwest, the northeast remained home to Tinubu.

Lawan noted:

“Your Excellency, this is your second zone after southwest, this your own zone regardless. Nigeria is getting it wrong sometimes but the security situation is getting better. It is our intention to ensure that the security improves far better than what it is today.”

