The Imo state government has called for the arrest and questioning of Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

Ugochinyere, the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties recently made a claim against Governor Hope Uzodimma

The CUPP spokesman said the voter register of Omuma, the home ward of Governor Uzodimma was inflated with fictitious names

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Owerri - The Imo government has called for the arrest and questioning of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, for claiming that voter registration in Omuma, the home ward of Governor Hope Uzodimma was inflated with fictitious names.

Emelumba (middle) called for the arrest of Ugochinyere by the security agencies. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

The Imo state commissioner for information and strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba made the call on Friday, September 16 during a media conference, saying that:

"Ignoring the spurious and seditious outburst of Ugochinyere will amount to condoning criminality."

He, therefore, called on the relevant security agencies to immediately arrest Ugochinyere to find out from him how he obtained the voters register he has been parading before the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said it is even more worrisome when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is still at the stage of Automated Biometric Verification of Systems, which must be concluded before an official voters register can be released to the public.

The commissioner said:

“INEC has issued an official statement on the above and has gone further to list the names of the states that entered fictitious registration of voters and Imo state is not on that list.”

Emelumba therefore expressed worry that:

“Ugochinyere must have either hacked INEC server and doctored documents there-from or forged the document he was brandishing. This is criminal and it is important that he should be immediately arrested for questioning.”

Denying the claim by Ugochinyere that Omuma ward has fewer than 6000 registered voters in 2014, Emelumba said:

“It is on good authority and from verifiable data from INEC that Omuma ward had close to 10,000 registered voters under that period and for 2019 elections when their son contested as a governor they registered over 23,000 because many indigenes from the ward came home to register to support their son who was contesting the election.

“Also, the 2023 elections as it is expected may have garnered over 20,000 more registered voters comprising students and staff of the state polytechnic at Omuma from different parts of Nigeria residing in Omuma.

“The porous allegations against the governor was to insinuate that the ‘secret court action’ was filed by an agent of government.

“Unfortunately, an investigation into the suit-claim revealed that the NBA stamp used in filing the suit belongs to a lawyer who is a very close associate of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the paymaster of Ugochinyere. Therefore there is no doubt as to where the whole concoction is coming from and why.”

2023: INEC delists over 1 million people from voter register

Legit.ng had earlier reported that more than one million potential voters have been delisted by INEC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The electoral body said it delisted the voters after detecting double, multiple and ineligible registrations.

Those affected, according to INEC, were people who registered between June 2021 and January 2022.

2023: INEC discloses "repeated attempts to break through our cyber security"

In another report, INEC has revealed its result viewing portal experienced attacks from multiple hackers across the world.

The chairman of INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu, said this while giving his keynote address at a stakeholders’ conference on election result management in Abuja on Friday, September 9.

The conference, which was organized by a civil society organization, Yiaga Africa, was to launch the election result analysis dashboard report agenda.

Source: Legit.ng