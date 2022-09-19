The lawyer representing Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has made a strong revelation about the IPOB's leader's health

Ejiofor in a statement issued on Monday disclosed that Kanu is seriously ill and his health deteriorating

He however urged the government to do the needful, while noting that the IPOB leader needed urgent medical attention

The health of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has worsened.

The IPOB leader had been diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorder following persistent heartburn, his lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed through a statement on Monday, September 19.

According to him, despite the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja that the IPOB leader should be given serious medical attention, the Department of State Services (DSS) has been acting, on the contrary, The Punch reported.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is said to be sick. Photo credit: VOICE OF NNAMDI KANU

Source: UGC

Kanu's lawyer raises an alarm

Kanu has been detained in DSS custody for about 14 months and is facing trial in court over alleged treason charges.

Ejiofor raised the alarm in a statement after his visit to Kanu in the custody of the DSS in Abuja.

While stating that court orders must be obeyed, particularly where the order has not been set aside, he said the DSS is a creation of the law and must not be seen to be operating above the laws of the country which created it.

He said:

“Presently, Onyendu is experiencing gastrointestinal disorder, which requires regular intake of antacid and other availing medical solutions, following persistent heartburn. Unfortunately, the DSS have denied him the least of the prescribed pain killer tablet that could provide momentary relief."

Meanwhile, Kanu also extended his love and appreciation to all his supporters for remaining firm and strongly holding the fort.

