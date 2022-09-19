The politics in Imo state has taken a new shame as a picture that indicates that the speaker of the state house of assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, has allegedly resigned from his position surfaces

In the picture, the new speaker, Emeka Nduka; deputy speaker, Chyna Iwuayanwu; majority leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi and a member of the house, Ngozi Obiefule

Details of the speaker's resignation are yet to be known as of the time of writing this report

Owerri, Imo - Kennedy Ibeh, the speaker of the Imo state house of assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, has allegedly resigned from his position.

The picture of the new speaker, Emeka Nduka, representing Ehime Mbano, state constituency, surfaced on Monday, September 19, Vanguard reported.

Imo speaker allegedly resigned from his position Photo Credit: @vanguardngrnews

Source: Twitter

Mbano appeared in a new picture with the deputy speaker of the house, Chyna Iwuayanwu; majority leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi and a member representing Isu state constituency, Ngozi Obiefule.

However, the reason for the speaker’s resignation was yet to be known to the public as of the time of writing this report.

Source: Legit.ng