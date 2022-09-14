More than one million potential voters have been delisted by INEC ahead of the 2023 general elections

The electoral body said it delisted the voters after detecting double, multiple and ineligible registrations

Those affected, according to INEC, were people who registered between June 2021 and January 2022

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has delisted (removed) more than one million newly registered voters.

The electoral body said it delisted the affected voters following its verification process and ‘’clean up’’ of the voters register.

INEC has delisted more than one million newly registered voters.



In a statement released on Monday, September 12, INEC said those affected were people who registered between June 2021 and January 2022 to get Permanent Voters Cards.

Within the stated period, over two million Nigerians (2,523,458) registered, according to INEC.

It was, however, discovered that over one million (1,126,359) registrations were invalid, hence they were delisted.

The commission said ‘’double, multiple and ineligible registrants’’ were detected during the clean up exercise.

Pictures below show the number of delisted voters according to states.













