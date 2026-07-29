The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria served as Official Partner at Solar & Storage Live Nigeria 2026 held in Lagos

REAN President Ayo Ademilua said Nigeria's renewable energy sector has reached a defining moment requiring stronger collaboration

REAN CEO Motunrayo Akinfala urged the industry to shift focus from policy discussions to actual implementation and investment

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) has called on industry stakeholders to move past dialogue and take concrete steps to scale up clean energy investment and deployment across the country, speaking at Solar & Storage Live Nigeria 2026 held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The two-day global conference and exhibition, for which REAN served as Official Partner, brought together senior government officials, regulators, investors, development finance institutions, manufacturers and renewable energy companies from Nigeria and abroad to identify practical pathways for expanding the country's renewable energy market.

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria was an Official Partner at Solar & Storage Live Nigeria 2026 in Lagos. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Defining moment for Nigeria's energy sector

A statement sighted by Legit.ng on July 29, REAN President Ayo Ademilua told attendees that the sector had arrived at a turning point. He said solar energy and battery storage were now essential components of Nigeria's future energy mix and called for stronger cooperation among government, regulators, financial institutions and the private sector.

Ademilua highlighted local manufacturing, affordable financing, technical capacity building, quality assurance and a supportive policy environment as priorities for the next phase of the country's energy transition.

REAN's Chief Executive Officer, Motunrayo Akinfala, coordinated the association's engagement throughout the event and reinforced that message.

"The time has come for us to move from talk to action. We have held the conversations, developed policies and built strong partnerships. Our priority now must be accelerating implementation, mobilizing investment, supporting local businesses, enforcing quality standards and delivering reliable clean energy solutions that positively impact millions of Nigerians," she said.

Key issues raised at the conference

Across the two days, participants examined a range of pressing topics, including attracting long-term investment, fiscal incentives and local content policies, expanding state electricity markets, increasing access to finance, strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity and developing a skilled workforce to support industry growth.

Delegates also raised alarm over the circulation of substandard solar products in the Nigerian market, calling for tighter regulatory enforcement, improved certification systems, stronger installer competency requirements and greater consumer awareness.

The conference closed with a shared commitment from stakeholders to deepen collaboration, support consistent policy implementation and create a business environment that would accelerate the rollout of renewable energy solutions across Nigeria.

FG to license renewable energy firms

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government unveiled plans to license a new category of electricity providers that will compete with existing power distribution companies (DisCos), as 19 states move to establish more reliable electricity systems through renewable energy.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), is expected to reshape Nigeria's electricity sector over the next decade by expanding access to clean, uninterrupted power through large-scale renewable energy projects.

Source: Legit.ng