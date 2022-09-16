Former governor of Borno state and vice-presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima as described his principal, Bola Tinubu as a rounder leader

He stated this recently in Lagos at the 96th anniversary of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Ikoyi

Shettima said Tinubu is no doubt the best fit for the presidential seat in Aso Rock going by his records in governance

Lagos, Ikoyi - The vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima has praised the leadership qualities of his principal and flag bearer of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the 96th edition of the Yoruba Tennis Club on Thursday, September 15 in Ikoyi – Lagos state, Shettima likened Tinubu to a leader with a 360 leadership trait.

Senator Shettima at his official unveiling as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC in Abuja. Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

TheCable reported that Shettima likened Tinubu to the former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We need a leader that has the work ethic and broadmindedness of an Olusegun Obasanjo. We need a leader that has the situational pragmatism and understanding of Nigeria’s security, the Maradonic skill of Ibrahim Babangida.”

Shettima also noted that the APC stalwart possesses other traits like the hospitality of the late military junta, General Sani Abacha, and the generosity of the military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon.

He said:

“In 2023, we need a Nigerian leader that has the humility and generosity of spirit of the likes of General Yakubu Gowon. We need a leader that has abnegation and commitment to Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need a leader with a vision and sense of responsibility and commitment, and somebody who understands the national title of the nation of an Abdulsalami Abubakar, and in our systemic circumstances, we need a leader with a dose of the hospitality of a Sani Abacha."

"Tinubu's record in governance is excellent" - Shettima

He said Tinubu is a leader with an excellent record in governance and one who has the intellectual capacity to run the affairs of the nation.

Shettima continued his appraisal of Tinubu by describing him as a leader devoid of regional or religious sentiment stating that he is the best fit for the presidency ahead of his peers in the race.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was also present at the event said there is no other candidate that fits the shoes of the presidency better than Tinubu.

"I will deliver my state for Tinubu" - Governor Yahaya Bello

In another development, the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has vowed to work for the success of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general elections.

Bello maintained and assured the leadership of the party that his state would deliver a hundred percent for the APC come 2023.

The Kogi number one man noted that the percent has done well so far and deserved another opportunity to rule the nation again, in next year's elections.

2023 polls: Tinubu gets major endorsement

Meanwhile, a prominent pastor has urged Nigerians to vote for the ruling APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria (YPN), Pastor John Desmond opined that Tinubu possesses the right qualities of a true leader who can effect the desired change.

He however urged Nigerians to vote for the former governor of Lagos state, noting he has all it takes to fix Nigeria come 2023.

Source: Legit.ng