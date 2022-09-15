APC foremen and supporters of Bola Tinubu, the ruling party presidential candidate, have toed the part of the Obidients, the supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The supporters trooped out in numbers to support the stage of a solidarity walk for the presidential hopeful in Ibadan, the Oyo state on Thursday, September 15

Festus Keyamo, a minister and Oloye Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker, shared a video and photos from the scene on their social media pages

Ibadan, Oyo - The supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have taken the path of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, known as Obidients, staged a massive “Asiwaju walk” for Tinubu.

This was revealed in recent photos and video of a large political gathering held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, shared by Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment and Oloye Akin Alabi on their Twitter pages.

Tinubu's supporters staged a solidarity walk for Tinubu Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Who is Oloye Akin Alabi?

Alabi is a lawmaker representing the Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency, he was the first to initiate the development online when he tweeted the pictures and said, “Asiwaju Walk”

He accompanied the pictures with the caption, "Hon Dapo Lam was like, let’s do something small before official campaigns begin, so we decided to do it low key.”

Minister Keyamo, who also doubles as the spokesperson of the presidential campaign, also posted a 20-second video of the rally, where he said, “Jungle don dey mature for Oyo o!! ”

2023: Tinubu finally reacts to poll that predicts Peter Obi’s victory, reveals next move

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling APC has faulted the NOI poll that tipped the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as the winner of the next year's presidential election.

The APC presidential campaign council spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the party's presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, is unperturbed about the result of the poll while describing the exercise as dubious.

Onanuga revealed that the party is working and putting mechanisms that will coast Tinubu and APC to uncontestable victory in the 2023 poll in place.

Source: Legit.ng