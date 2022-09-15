Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has again recorded a major win in the polity

A few months before the 2023 general elections, the PDP has received at least 1,868 members of the ruling APC into its camp in Sokoto state

This development was made known by the state's PDP spokesperson, Malam Hassan Sanyinnawal, through a statement issued on Thursday

No fewer than 1,868 members of the All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The state PDP spokesman, Malam Hassan Sanyinnawal confirmed the development through a statement issued in Sokoto on Thursday, September 15, The Punch reported.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar at an event on Wednesday, September 14. Photo credit: Sokoto State Governor's Office

Source: Facebook

PDP leaders welcomed the defectors into the party

According to Sanyinnawal, the defectors, who are businessmen from 10 communities across the state, were received by the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo in Sokoto on Wednesday, September 14.

He quoted Goronyo, who was represented by the party’s zonal Chairman, Sokoto Central, Alhaji Muhammad Dangoggo, as assuring the new entrants of equal treatment with other members of PDP.

The PDP Chairman promised to carry the new members along, while calling on them to use their wealth of experience in politics and business activities to ensure the success of the party at the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

Also speaking, the state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar welcomed the new members and promised to work closely with all of them toward the success of the party.

Umar congratulated the defectors, stating that ”their decision has shown their collective zeal to support the good leadership style of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.”

The defectors state their reasons for dumping APC

Alhaji Lawali Lalala, who spoke on behalf of the defectors said that their decision was as a result of their conviction with the development strive by the PDP-led government in the state.

Lalala promised their total loyalty and support to the PDP and assured to work together with the party leadership in ensuring its success in the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Legit.ng