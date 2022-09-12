The debate about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate's source of wealth is still ongoing in the polity

The campaign director of strategic communication for the ruling party maintained that Tinubu made his money from buying stocks in companies

Dele Alake noted further that the former governor of Lagos state was not a pauper, that he has made his wealth even before venturing into politics in 1991

Dele Alake, director of strategic communication in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flagbearer, made his money from buying stocks in blue chip companies.

Alake, who made this assertion during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, on Sunday, September 11, noted that Tinubu has been trading in stocks over the years to build his wealth.

Dele Alake, says Bola Tinubu, the party’s flagbearer, made his money from buying stocks in blue chip companies. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, the source of Tinubu’s wealth has again come under scrutiny, The Cable reports.

Dele Alake shed more light on the matter

Commenting on the matter, Alake said the former Lagos governor was not a “pauper” before he become a senator in 1992.

He said:

“I knew him to have been spending money ever before he got to office. In 1991, he was going into politics, he contested a senatorial election — Lagos west — and he won.”

“Most Nigerians know that contesting elections in Nigeria is not a child’s play. Paupers don’t contest elections. How much more a senatorial election?”

Why people are questioning Tinubu's source of wealth? Alake queried

Alake said those questioning Tinubu’s source of wealth are expressing the “hatred” they have for the former Lagos governor.

“What I know is that right from his days in the corporate world, he has been trading in stocks even in foreign currencies.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Ebuka Victor Ikeakor queried

"What stocks precisely, someone can not just be shaky like generator."

Nwachukwu Patrick said

"Same people looters and bad decision makers."

Abraham Enoch Jr.

"Stocks of stocks! Make we ask am questions on stocks and forex?

"Him go fit answer?

Strange noted

"Na why him hand dey shake.

"Forex don make his early days full of heart attack ."

SimonAnn Onyemaechi Goodluck stated

"Foreign stock indeed, as a foreign Stocker and trader, let him enter the USA because I know that the USA' I know likes stock brokers."

David Abiodun

"He actually invested in foreign stocks.

"Agbado and Cassava stock."

Zeal Zamani wrote

"So tinubu na BTC lord we know know ."

