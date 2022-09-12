Tinubu or not: The Real Owner of TVC Named as Keyamo Spills
- Festus Keyamo on Sunday, September 11, confirmed what was before now regarded as a rumour
- The minister of state for labour and employment stated that TVC is owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- The spokesman of Tinubu's presidential campaign organisation said his principal started the media company before the birth of Atiku TV
The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has revealed the real owner of Television Continental (TVC).
In a Twitter Space organised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign organisation on Sunday, September 11, Keyamo who doubles as the spokesman for the body said the former Lagos governor owns the media outfit.
As revealed by Keyamo, Tinubu started the media company ever before Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), got the license to open a private station in Adamawa.
He went on to allege that while Tinubu's TVC is still thriving, that of Atiku has gone into a coma.
His words, captured in a Facebook post by Joe Igbokwe, read:
“Asiwaju started TVC after Atiku Abubakar got license to run a private TV station in Adamawa. Whilst TVC is now a global brand today Atiku’s TV station is now comatose. BAT has always managed anything and everything better than all his competitors.”
