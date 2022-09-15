The ruling APC has taken a strategic step to ensure its presidential candidate Tinubu wins his region; the southwest

APC national vice-chairman, southwest, Isaac Kekemeke, on Wednesday, announced the composition of two committees to work for Tinubu's victory in the Yoruba-dominated region

The first committee is headed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state while the second is co-chaired by former Ekiti governor Adeniyi Adebayo and Pius Akinyelure

Isaac Kekemeke, the party’s national vice-chairman, southwest, announced the composition of the committees after the party’s zonal meeting on Wednesday, September 14, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Premium Times reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and former governor Adeniyi Adebayo of Ekiti were appointed as chairpersons of the committees.

Governor Akeredolu is the chairperson of the Special Committee on Eminent Persons’ Engagement, while Adebayo is the co-chairperson of the Advisory Committee, with Pius Akinyelure.

Members of Akeredolu-led committee

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu - chairperson, Special Committee on Eminent Persons’ Engagement Iyiola Omisore (APC National Secretary) - Member Olubunmi Oriniowo (National Ex-Officio member) - Member Yetunde Adesanya (Zonal Woman Leader) - Member All the six southwest state chairpersons of APC

Members of Adebayo/Akinyelure-led committee

Adeniyi Adebayo, co-chairperson, Advisory Committee Pius Akinyelure, co-chairperson, Advisory Committee Tajudeen Olusi - Member Bamidele Oluwajana - Member Henry Ajomale - Member Vincent Bewaji (APC Zonal Secretary) - Member

Committees to ensure what happened to Awolowo, Abiola did not happen again - Kekemeke

Kekemeke said the two committees were constituted to ensure that what happened to the late Obafemi Awolowo and late MKO Abiola did not happen again.

His words:

“This is a lifetime chance to produce the President of Nigeria and we can’t afford to play with it as a party.

“As people in charge of managing the party in the zone, it has become a passion for us to deliver impressively to the APC.

“If the best, most experienced man with antecedents is from your zone, why won’t you be proud of him and won’t you tell your people to love themselves?”

Kekemeke added that the party would soon announce the six reconciliatory committees to visit the six states in the southwest toward rallying support for Tinubu.

Tinubu or Atiku? OPC reveals anointed presidential candidate ahead of 2023 elections

Meanwhile, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has declared support for Tinubu's presidential ambition.

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group said this in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, on Wednesday, September 14, during the unification party held for the Frederick Fasehun, Gani Adams and the New Era groups to halt the long years of factionalisation.

Addressing the crowd of OPC faithful at the event, the Apase Oodua of Ekiti state, Chief Niyi Adedipe, described Tinubu as the best man to lead Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari.

