Finding affordable homes in Lagos is challenging as rents continue to rise across the metropolis

Cheaper rentals are often found in outer Mainland and satellite communities like Ikorodu and Badagry

Total costs, including transportation and fees, must be considered for true affordability in Lagos housing

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Finding an affordable home in Lagos has become increasingly difficult as rents continue to rise across many parts of the metropolis.

However, tenants willing to live farther from the city’s major commercial centres can still find comparatively cheaper accommodation.

The most budget-friendly locations are largely concentrated around the outer Mainland and satellite communities, where lower land values and greater distance from central business districts help keep rents below those in areas such as Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Ikeja.

New data shows top locations in Lagos offering cheaper rent. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Among the areas frequently identified as more affordable are Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikotun/Igando, Agege, Abule Egba and Ojo.

Recent 2026 rental guides place self-contained apartments in some of these locations from roughly ₦200,000 to ₦500,000 annually, while two-bedroom apartments can start from about ₦600,000 in some neighbourhoods.

Actual prices vary significantly according to location, building condition and facilities, according to TurnerFinance.

Ikorodu offers more space for the money

Ikorodu remains one of the better-known budget destinations for Lagos renters, particularly for households prepared to trade proximity to central Lagos for lower housing costs.

Typical estimates put rooms and self-contained apartments around ₦250,000 to ₦450,000 annually, while mini-flats can range from about ₦400,000 to ₦700,000. Two-bedroom flats may fall within the ₦600,000 to ₦1.2 million range, depending on the neighbourhood.

Current PropertyPro listings also show two-bedroom apartments in parts of Ikorodu advertised around ₦800,000 to ₦1.2 million annually, although some properties are considerably more expensive.

Badagry and Ojo remain budget options

Badagry is another option for tenants prioritising affordability over proximity to central Lagos. Rooms and self-contained apartments can be found at the lower end of the market, while mini-flats and two-bedroom homes generally remain cheaper than comparable properties in many central districts.

Ojo also offers relatively affordable accommodation, with rooms and self-contained units estimated around ₦180,000 to ₦350,000, mini-flats around ₦300,000 to ₦600,000 and two-bedroom flats around ₦500,000 to ₦900,000.

The main consideration for residents in both areas is commuting distance, particularly for people who work or attend school far from home.

Agege, Abule Egba and Ikotun/Igando

Agege and Abule Egba continue to attract renters searching for lower-cost accommodation without moving as far from the traditional Mainland.

Depending on the street and property, rooms and self-contained apartments can cost roughly ₦200,000 to ₦400,000 annually, while mini-flats may range from ₦350,000 to ₦700,000. Two-bedroom flats can fall between ₦600,000 and ₦1.1 million.

Ikotun and Igando are also popular among budget-conscious tenants, with estimated annual rents of about ₦250,000 to ₦450,000 for rooms or self-contained units and ₦600,000 to ₦1.3 million for two-bedroom flats.

Cheap rent comes with a trade-off

Best areas in Lagos offering cheaper accommodation and rent. Credit: LASG

Source: UGC

While cheaper accommodation can reduce the pressure on household budgets, tenants must consider transportation, road conditions, electricity, water supply, security and other recurring costs before choosing a neighbourhood.

Rent is also only part of the total cost of moving into a property. Agency, legal, caution and other charges can significantly increase the amount a tenant needs upfront.

For renters, the cheapest advertised property is therefore not always the cheapest option in the long run. Comparing the total annual housing and transportation costs can provide a more realistic picture of affordability.

Lagos residents cry out over soaring rents

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents in different parts of Lagos State say the rising cost of renting homes has become overwhelming and are calling on the government to step in before the situation turns into a full-blown housing crisis.

In separate interviews with Punch, many people said rent now takes up almost half—or even more—of their yearly income.

This is far above the global recommendation of 30% and shows deeper problems in the housing system rather than a short-term increase.

Source: Legit.ng