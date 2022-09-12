In Nigeria, as well as in many parts of the world, politics and journalists go hand-in-hand with countless times persons from these walks of life cross-carpeting while some other privileged persons enjoy the best of both worlds at the same time.

Remarkable some big shots in the Nigerian political space own notable media outfits, a fact which in some instances has been shrouded with speculations.

But in this piece, rumours meet facts as Legit.ng compiles a list of political bigwigs in the country who have their fingers in the adventurous and money-making pie of journalism.

Below is a list of Nigerian politicians and the media houses they own:

Former Governor James Onanefe Ibori - Daily Independent (1997) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu - The Nation Newspaper, TVC, Radio Continental, Adaba FM Senator Ben Murray Bruce - Rhythm FM, Silverbird TV (1980) Former Senator Chris Anyanwu - Hot FM Former APC presidential candidate Sam Nda-Isaiah Leadership Newspaper Former PDP governorship candidate, Jimoh Ibrahim - National Mirror Former governorship aspirant, Ifeanyi Ubah - Authority Newspaper PDP chieftain, Raymond Dokpesi - AIT, Ray Power FM Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu - Daily Sun (2001)

