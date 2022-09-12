Global site navigation

Local editions

List of Nigerian Politicians Who Own Notable Newspapers, TV Stations
Politics

List of Nigerian Politicians Who Own Notable Newspapers, TV Stations

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

In Nigeria, as well as in many parts of the world, politics and journalists go hand-in-hand with countless times persons from these walks of life cross-carpeting while some other privileged persons enjoy the best of both worlds at the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Remarkable some big shots in the Nigerian political space own notable media outfits, a fact which in some instances has been shrouded with speculations.

But in this piece, rumours meet facts as Legit.ng compiles a list of political bigwigs in the country who have their fingers in the adventurous and money-making pie of journalism.

Below is a list of Nigerian politicians and the media houses they own:

  1. Former Governor James Onanefe Ibori - Daily Independent (1997)
  2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu - The Nation Newspaper, TVC, Radio Continental, Adaba FM
  3. Senator Ben Murray Bruce - Rhythm FM, Silverbird TV (1980)
  4. Former Senator Chris Anyanwu - Hot FM
  5. Former APC presidential candidate Sam Nda-Isaiah Leadership Newspaper
  6. Former PDP governorship candidate, Jimoh Ibrahim - National Mirror
  7. Former governorship aspirant, Ifeanyi Ubah - Authority Newspaper
  8. PDP chieftain, Raymond Dokpesi - AIT, Ray Power FM
  9. Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu - Daily Sun (2001)

Read also

Newspaper Review: Tinubu's French doctor speaks on his health? Truth springs up

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel