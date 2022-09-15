The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has said it is backing the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in 2023

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has declared support for the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group said this in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, on Wednesday, September 14, during the unification party held for the Frederick Fasehun, Gani Adams and the New Era groups to halt the long years of factionalisation, Thisday reported.

2023: Tinubu is the best man to succeed Buhari - Adedipe

Addressing the crowd of OPC faithful at the event, the Apase Oodua of Ekiti state, Chief Niyi Adedipe, described Tinubu as the best man to lead Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adedipe said:

“We formed this group because of the development of the Yoruba race. And for the 2023 presidential election, we are declaring our total support for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“He is one leader we can trust. He is one leader that can treat all Nigerians equally and we will mobilise for him across the 16 local governments of Ekiti to win the election”.

We will defend the Yoruba race - OPC

Meanwhile, the group also vowed to defend the Yoruba race against aggression from kidnappers and bandits that are terrorising the nation.

Speaking on the rising cases of kidnapping and killings in Ekiti, Adedipe said the OPC is ready to support the incoming government of Biodun Oyebanji.

Also speaking, an OPC chieftain, Chief Ojo Obafemi and the State Publicity Secretary, Ogunojo Ogunleye, said the coming together of all the group's factions will boost the security of lives and property in the state.

