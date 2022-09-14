The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, September 14, paid a visit to Governor Seyi Makinde at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Atiku who arrived Oyo in company of his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP bigwigs was received by Governor Makinde's deputy, Bayo Lawal.

Before Atiku addressed southwest PDP delegates in the state, Makinde led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) into a private meeting.

Among those in attendance were Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Biodun Olujimi, former governors like Ayodele Fayose, Olusegun Mimiko, and Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Other politicians like the Osun governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, gubernatorial candidates, Ladi Adebutu (Ogun) and Jide Adediran (Lagos).

