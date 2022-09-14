A war of words between the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo and an American mental health expert has caused controversy on Twitter

Keyamo and Jeffrey Guterman engaged in a Twitter altercation following a story link shared by the minister on his timeline

After a series of back and forth responses from both men, Guterman resorted to describing the minister as 'Mr Mugu', eliciting reactions from Nigerians

The micro-blogging site, Twitter was on fire on Tuesday, September 13, after a retired mental health expert addressed the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, as Mr Mugu.

Mugu is described by Wiktionary as a derogatory Nigerian slang which refers to a victim of an online scam.

Guterman engaged in a war of words with the minister of state for labour and employment. Photo: Jeffrey Guterman, The Guardian

Source: Twitter

While both Jeffrey Guterman and Keyamo have been quite vocal on NG politics Twitter, their exchange of words elicited several reactions from Nigerians bringing Mr Mugu to the trend table of the micro-blogging site.

The altercation between both men started after Keyamo shared a story link from the Cable on the minister's claim that the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party was playing an ethnic card ahead of the polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the story shared by Keyamo, he accused Obi of playing the victim of an ethnic agenda in order to garner votes from the electorates at the poll.

However, Guterman who has been a strong supporter of Obi - even from the United States of America - lashed out at Keyamo saying:

"Shame on you, @fkeyamo ~ #Jeffrey4Obi."

To this Keyamo responded by alleging that Guterman is a hired online machinery without a viable Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) that could enable him to cast a vote in Nigeria.

His words:

"Mr. Man @JeffreyGuterman, as a hired online mercenary without a Nigerian Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), may I suggest you stay away from our local politics?

"I am under restraint from professional bodies to which I belong, hence I have not descended on you with the worst expletives."

To this Guterman quickly responded saying, he will not stay away from Nigerian politics as suggested by the minister while adding a hashtag, #PeterObiForPresident.

He said:

"I will not stay away from Nigerian politics, Mr. Mugu @fkeyamo. #PeterObiForPresident."

This altercation between Guterman and Keyamo and the response from the former heated up the NG Twitter with 3,525 retweets, 358 quoted tweets and 10,600 likes as of 9.12 am on Wednesday, September 14.

Nigerians react to the war of words between Keyamo and Guterman

Reacting, Nigerians began to wonder who has been teaching Guterman some of their country's slang.

@Nkemchor_ said:

"Mr Mugu? who is teaching our oyinbo Obidient our slangs? More vawulence Jeff that's how we roll."

Another user, Anita said that the minister never saw this response coming from the American man.

While Keyamo is yet to respond, his supporters are not having it easy with Guterman and those commending his choice of words.

A Twitter user warned that while the comeback might be favouring the Guterman camp, they should endeavour not to lament that the western world is interfering with Nigerian elections when the time comes.

He said:

"It is favouring u na, later u will say u don't want white interference in your Politics. Corruption is not corruption when it favour people."

'APC, Buhari kept their promise to take Nigeria from top to bottom', Governor Ortom blows hot

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress have been accused of failing in their task to deliver development and good governance to Nigerians.

The allegation was levelled against the president by the serving governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom.

According to Ortom, the ruling party cannot win any election in the forthcoming poll scheduled to take place in 2023.

Governor Ortom reacts to killing of Benue lawyer in Zamfara by terrorists, tells colleague what to do

The killing of a Benue-born legal practitioner in Zamfara state had been condemned by Governor Samuel Ortom.

The governor described the killing of Barrister Benedict Torngee Azza as gruesome and evidence of the failure of the APC-led government to protect Nigerians.

According to the governor who called for an investigation into the matter, living in Nigeria translates to surviving the dangers of living in hell.

Source: Legit.ng