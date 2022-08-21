The killing of a Benue-born legal practitioner in Zamfara state has been condemned by Governor Samuel Ortom

The governor described the killing of Barrister Benedict Torngee Azza as gruesome and evidence of the failure of the APC-led government to protect Nigerians

According to the governor who called for an investigation into the matter, living in Nigeria translates to surviving the dangers of living in hell

Governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday, August 21, condemned the killing of Benedict Torngee Azza, a Benue-born legal practitioner based in Gusau, Zamfara State by terrorists.

Azza, an indigene of Yelewata, Guma local government area of Benue state was killed by some suspected terrorists in his house on the night of Thursday, August 18.

Residents in the area had confirmed that the criminals broke into the lawyer's home in Saminaka Area, Gusau beside the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) headquarters bypass at about 10.30 pm.

It was gathered that having sensed danger, the lawyer attempted to escape from his killers but was overpowered and shot several times before he finally died from the gunshot wounds.

In a statement signed by Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor's chief press secretary, Ortom expressed worry over the inability of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to protect the lives of Nigerians.

He further recommended the conveyance of a national security summit to end these senseless killings across states in the country.

He said:

"It is obvious that this federal government does not want to secure the lives of Nigerians.

"This is the reason why innocent Nigerians who go about their legitimate businesses are killed every day like chickens by terrorists and nothing happens to them. Nigeria has become a country where our lives don't matter anymore."

The collapse of security system in Nigeria

The governor while noting that the security of the nation has collapsed described living in Nigeria as living in hell.

His words:

"It is becoming clear every day that living in Nigeria is living in hell because the security has collapsed. No one is safe anymore.

"This government cannot deal with the increasing insecurity in the country because it has gotten out of control of the federal government. Every day, we move from one bad case to a more deadly case.

"For how long shall we continue to lose our best brains to the hands of terrorists who do not value lives?

"When will the Federal Government take decisive steps to end this blood bath by these killers? It is getting to a more dangerous situation where no man is safe again."

Ortom also called on his Zamfara State counterpart, Governor Bello Matawalle to direct security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of Barrister Azza and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

While condoling with the family of the late lawyer, Ortom also prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.

