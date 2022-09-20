Will the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) witness the return of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as minister

President Buhari's new media aide prompted reactions on social media with a tweet suggesting the return of the incumbent Kaduna state governor

For many, it will be a perfect comeback as the previous ministers after he has performed below expectation

FCT, Abuja - The social media was agog with a lot of mixed reactions after President Muhammadu Buhari's special assistant on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad hinted at the return of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state as FCT minister.

According to Ahmad's tweet sighted by Legit.ng from his verified 1.3 million followers page on Tuesday, September 20 said he won't be surprised if the pragmatic governor returns.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai held the position of the FCT from 2003 to 2007 and became arguably the best minister to date in the history of the nation's capital. Photo: Guardian

His tweet reads:

"Won’t be surprised if I am the only one, but I keep praying to see H.E. Nasir El-Rufai back as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory."

El-Rufai held the position between 2003 to 2007 under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Kaduna state governor has been credited for over 70 percent of the all-around development of the nation's capital placing him above other ministers that have held the position to date.

Some of his political rivals and even allies have once described him as President Obasanjo's favourite son going by the closeness between them and the freedom accorded to him by the then-president.

