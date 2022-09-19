Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has spoken on how to address the crisis rocking the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections

The governor said the PDP leadership should address the injustices meted out to Wike and other members of the party

Ortom warned that any decision to ignore the Rivers state governor and his political allies may spell doom for the PDP

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state says the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to use its internal mechanism to resolve the crisis rocking the opposition party.

The governor stated this on Monday, September 19, during the party stakeholders meeting held at the new banquet hall of the government house, Makurdi, The Punch reported.

He said the party will be putting itself in danger if it decides to ignore the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and his political allies.

Atiku-Wike crisis: What PDP should do - Ortom

The governor insisted that the national leadership of the party should address the injustices meted out to Wike and other members of the party.

He reiterated that any attempt to ignore Governor Wike or anyone in his camp may spell doom for the PDP.

“If you dismiss us and say you do not need us, I believe that will be dangerous. I want the party to address the injustices so that as we move into the elections, we will work together and we will have no crisis," Ortom who is one of those in Wike's team said.

He added:

“There is injustice that has been meted to my friend Wike, because he stood for the party and supported it to the end.

“The leadership of the party should do the needful to resolve the problem and not to shove people around as though they are not relevant. Everyone is relevant and one vote can make one fail at the elections.

“The leadership at the national level should do more. Politics is interest and what is the interest if not our state and our people. What do I tell my people in Benue?”

PDP crisis: Wike, others can’t stop Atiku from becoming president in 2023

Meanwhile, a member of the PDP campaign council and new media head, Anthony Ehilebo, has sent a powerful message to Governor Wike and his supporters over their agitation for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ehilebo said that despite the legitimacy of the request for balance, the fact is that it goes against the party’s ethos.

According to him, the PDP is a national party with a national spread, not a regional party, and must follow its constitution in all its decisions and actions.

