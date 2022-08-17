Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has confirmed he met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

Makurdi, Benue - One of the prominent governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, has confirmed he met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Ortom on Tuesday, August 16, said he is a politician and would not hesitate to welcome every presidential candidate, The Punch reported.

The governor said this while responding to questions from journalists on his return to Makurdi from Port Harcourt.

Stop giving unnecessary interpretation to my picture with Peter Obi - Ortom

According to him, people only read unnecessary interpretations of his picture with Peter Obi.

He added that the challenges confronting Nigeria go beyond partisan politics.

Earlier on Tuesday, news of Ortom and some PDP leaders, including Governor Nyesom Wike and Ikezie Ikpeazu of Rivers and Abia states, met with Peter Obi at late night on Monday after Ondo state former governor, Olusegun Mimiko, shared the picture on his verified Twitter handle.

2023: List of powerful PDP leaders Peter Obi meets behind closed-door Revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has boosted his chances in the 2023 presidential race as he meets with some PDP leaders behind closed-door

One of the PDP leaders, Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo state, shared a picture from the meeting on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday, August 16

According to Mimiko, the meeting was held in Rivers state, where the state governor played host to the PDP leaders and former Anambra state governor

Peter Obi is one of the popular presidential hopefuls in the 2023 general elections. He has continued to gain momentum despite criticism from the opposition.

