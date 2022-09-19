Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria is currently going through one of the toughest times in its democratic history

The former House of Representative speaker, Ghali Umar Na’abba has attributed these challenges to the state governors

He said state governors have succeeded in sabotaging the dividend of democracy in the country

Kano, Kano - Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’abba, a former speaker of the house of representatives has accused state governors of being the problem of Nigeria's politics, Daily Trust reported.

He described state governors as a serious threat to Nigeria's democracy while making reference to their dominant influence on political parties' decision-making activities.

The former lawmaker made this known while speaking in his county home in Kano where he received delegates from the Na’abba Youth Organization.

He said:

“Since 1999 governors have been the problem of the country. They contributed to the death of democracy within the political parties. And when there are no elections within the parties, then incompetent leaders will emerge and that will affect the whole political system and the country’s development too."

He described the consensus technique of political parties in their state primary elections as unacceptable and totally wrong.

The former speaker said the tenets of democracy is when opportunities is given to all without any ounce of compromise.

He said:

"Give chances for elections within parties so that the masses and the rich will have roles to play. Only that can bring changes. Not what they (governors) are doing. That will not lead us anywhere. Rather it will deteriorate the situation of the country.”

Nigerians have lost confidence in govt - Na’abba

Na’abba also reflected on defecting from the APC back to the PDP ahead of the forthcoming general election.

He stated that the current dispensation does not have the vote of confidence of Nigerians and most especially the youths.

While speaking about his defection, he said:

“When I realised that APC is not doing the right thing, I stepped aside. Later I was contacted by some of my associates to go back to where I belong; that was why I returned to PDP.”

Meanwhile, efforts to get the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to respond to the allegation was unsuccessful.

