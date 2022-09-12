The quest to return back as the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections in 2023, is still on as the PDP is making big moves in major states

In President Muhammadu Buhari's home state, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has taken over strongholds

In fact, the chairman of the PDP Senator Iyorchia Ayu, while confirming the development noted that the APC government has failed and the result is what is evident in the polity

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asserted that its chapter in Katsina state has taken over President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign offices in the state.

The national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in a chat with newsmen through his senior special assistant, media and communication, Yusuf A. Dingyadi, disclosed the party has already captured most of President Buhari’s strongholds in Katsina.

He said the APC government in Katsina has failed, resulting in the rising insecurity, poverty, disunity and economic backwardness experienced across the state, Leadership reported.

PDP says it has taken over major strongholds in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Ayu called on APC to get ready for a major takeover in 2023

Reiterating that PDP will soon take over some other places occupied by APC, he called on members of APC to know that the PDP is the only hope for the survival and unity of Nigeria as such they should come out to support the PDP to victory in 2023.

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual manner took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Coyne Rowley wrote

"Tinubu will be taught politics."

Uchen Kaura urged

"Somebody In Aso Rock Is Supporting Atiku ~ Gov. Wike

"Nigerians shine your eyes. Wike knows wat he is saying."

Charles Orji said

"Atiku hope to use the north alone to win election... But honestly he will fail."

Peter Paul maintained that

"What wike is saying is true... some people at the presidency working for Atiku."

Sule Kebiru queried

"So katsina is ur problem abi."

Ismail Abubakar stated

"Ayu stop deceiving yourself and resign the way Wike ask you to do so, katsina is APC state."

Abubakar Aliyu said

"it's no long a news, we will massively votes for Alh atiku abubakar."

