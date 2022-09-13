Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party were elated as Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer arrived in Lagos today

This is as the party loyalist trooped out in their large numbers to welcome the former vice president at the Lagos Airport

The PDP standard-bearer is in the state to attend the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2022 edition

Chieftains and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, September 13, trooped out en mass to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport 2 in Lagos.

The Guardian reports that cheerful party leaders and members, who gathered as early as 7.00 a.m., sang and danced around the presidential wing of the airport, waiting for the arrival of Abubakar.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commenced the 2022 edition of its private sector economic forum with PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar at the event. Photo credit: @AtikuKawai_MG

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary said that the party only mobilised party leaders and a few members to welcome the former vice president to the state.

Amode, also the Chairman of, the Media and Publicity Committee for Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, said that the party was delighted to have Abubakar in Lagos State.

According to him, the party is not relenting in efforts in grassroots mobilisation for all its candidates for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

He assured that PDP would not fail the residents if given the mandate in the forthcoming elections.

Legit.ng gathered that Abubakar is to attend the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2022 edition of the Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 presidential election, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Forum on the 2023 general elections and a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Ikeja.

Those who welcome Atiku

Meanwhile, Adediran, the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, party executives and other stalwarts were among the dignitaries waiting to receive Abubakar.

There is a heavy security presence in and outside the premises of the Presidential wing of the airport.

2023: Presidential aide backing Atiku, PDP, Wike alleges

In another report, Governor Wike pointed accusing fingers at an unnamed presidential aide as prying into the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the Rivers governor, the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, is refusing to honour his promise to resign because he has support from the aide.

However, Governor Wike on Thursday, September 8, told both Ayu and Atiku Abubakar that the same forces at the Presidency promised someone the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but disappointed him eventually.

Atiku-Wike rift: List of PDP states allegedly given to Tinubu in fresh deal

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the PDP had quite a lot to lose during the 2023 general elections if the widening rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is not closed.

At the moment, some PDP governors who are working with Wike have allegedly agreed to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the decision to work for Tinubu was part of the deal reached by the PDP governors recently in London.

