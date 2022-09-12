Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said both presidential candidates of the APC and PDP, Tinubu and Atiku, have the experience to lead Nigeria

The popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric made the statement as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general elections

Gumi also revealed his position on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC for the 2023 presidential elections

Kaduna - Popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said Nigeria does not need a novice as its next president but an experienced politician.

The cleric, according to The Nation, said this while fielding questions from newsmen at his Kaduna residence on the forthcoming 2023 general elections and the state of the nation.

Sheikh Gumi says both Tinubu and Atiku have the experience to lead Nigeria. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Tinubu, Atiku have experiences to lead Nigeria

Sheikh Gumi said the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar have the requisite political and administrative experiences to lead the country.

Speaking on Tinubu, the Islamic cleric said the former Lagos state governor is a good administrator who can do well for Nigeria.

He, however, said the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is a political gimmick to get votes.

“Let me use Hausa language, it is wayo and not a religious move. Whether it will work or not, I don’t want to prophesise but there are a lot of hurdles.

"In fact, all political parties have hurdles. Muslim-Muslim ticket is going to be a laboratory test for others to emulate or not," the cleric said.

Nothing wrong with Atiku contesting many times - Gumi

Speaking on Atiku, Sheikh Gumi said there was nothing wrong with the PDP presidential candidate contesting for the seat many times.

“Nigeria needs an experienced politician. We don’t need a novice to be President. The situation in Nigeria today needs an experienced politician to solve it,” he said.

Gumi noted that it took President Muhammadu Buhari over six months to appoint Ministers and government officials because he (Buhari) was an inexperienced politician.

2023 presidency: Competence, not region, should be prioritised, says Gumi

Sheikh Gumi said what Nigeria needs are people with competency, noting that talks about regions should take the back seat.

“Nigeria is now in the 21st century. People are more educated now. What Nigeria needs now are people with competency. We should not be talking about North because North is no longer monolithic, we should not be talking about Southwest because no particular person is in control, we should not be talking about South East, look at how Senator Ifeanyi Uba was attacked by his own people.

“So let’s talk about Nigeria as one united people. Nobody controls anybody in the country. So let’s move forward. Look at America, nobody is talking about power rotation. Let’s develop democracy that we can sustain,” he said.

Mamu’s arrest: Gumi speaks

Meanwhile, Sheikh Gumi has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to either release Tukur Mamu or charge him to court.

Citing the law, Gumi said anybody arrested over an alleged crime needs to be taken to court within 24 hours.

Legit.ng had reported how Mamu, Gumi's communication consultant who negotiated the release of some of the victims of the Kaduna -Abuja train attack, was arrested at Cairo International Airport on his way to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj.

Source: Legit.ng