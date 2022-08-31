Archbishop Oliver Abah has said the popular notion amongst Christians that politics was a dirty game should stop

The Prelate-Elect of the Methodist Church of Nigeria said the notion has made some believers to distance themselves from politics

Archbishop Abah stated, however, that if politics was dirty, it is the more reason the children of God should get involved in it so as to clean it up

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, on Tuesday, August 20 paid a congratulatory visit to the Prelate-Elect of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Oliver Abah, at his private residence in Otukpo, Benue state.

Onjeh and his team were received by Archbishop Abah, in company of other eminent Bishops of the Methodist Church of Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Onjeh said he received the news of Archbishop Abah's emergence as the Prelate-Elect of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, with great delight.

He took the opportunity to equally congratulate Rt. Rev. Joshua Ngbede, the Bishop of Apa Methodist Church who was present at the occasion, on his election as the Archbishop-Elect, Archdiocese of Benue, Methodist Church of Nigeria, the position vacated by Archbishop Abah.

Onjeh stated that Archbishop Abah's ascension to the high ecclesiastical office - being the first northerner to attain that height - was a source of great pride and inspiration to the entire good people of Benue South and all Methodists in Nigeria.

He also noted that the entire people of Benue South and Ogbadibo in particular, where both he and the Archbishop hailed from, were proud of the clergyman and hoped that he would be steadfast in his prayers of intercession for the peace, progress and development of the entire nation.

Reacting, Archbishop Abah thanked Onjeh and his team for the visit and expressed gratitude to God for the preservation of life; noting that the purpose of human existence was encapsulated in Matthew 5:16.

The Prelate-Elect admitted that although he was not a partisan politician, he had closely followed Onjeh’s political journey; and had always had sympathy for his cause, noting that there was a popular notion amongst Christians that politics was a dirty game, hence some believers prefer to distance themselves from it.

Archbishop Abah stated however that if politics was dirty, the more reason the children of God should get involved in it so as to clean it up.

Archbishop Abah described Onjeh as a credible politician, adding that he desires credible individuals that would deliver the dividends of democracy to take up public office, as that was the only way the people could feel the impact of government.

Source: Legit.ng