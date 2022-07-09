Eid el-Kabir is the second and bigger of the two main holidays celebrated by adherents of the Islamic faith globally

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command

As Christians felicitate with their Muslim counterparts on the occasion, Comrade Dan Onjeh has donated cash to the Central Mosque Otukpo

Otukpo - The APC 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah of Benue South and the whole of Nigeria, on the special occasion of Eid-El-Kabir.

According to a statement by Onjeh's spokesman, Prince Maxwell Ogiri, the senatorial candidate of the APC also donated N1million cash to the Central Mosque, Otukpo as part of his contribution to the celebrations.

Comrade Onjeh Felicitates urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for peace in Benue and beyond.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to be always mindful of the significance of the occasion, which includes total faith in the Almighty Allah and a disposition to make costly sacrifices in obedience to God and for the advancement of mankind.

Comrade Onjeh, therefore, appealed to all Muslim faithfuls to imbibe a more profound sense of piety, as well as love and generosity for all their neighbours, in line with the precepts of Allah as communicated through His Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.)

The APC candidate for Benue South equally ceased the occasion to charge all Muslim faithful to pray fervently for peace in Nigeria, and a definitive end to the security challenges currently bedeviling the nation.

He also tasked the Muslim Ummah to pray for the success of Nigerian leaders at all levels, and for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Noting that the Eid-El-Kabir celebration symbolizes the immense value that the Almighty Allah places on human life, hence His offer of a ram to Prophet Abraham for a sacrifice in place of his only son, Onjeh implored all the perpetrators of extrajudicial killings of their fellow humans under any guise and motive, to desist from their evil ways and offer prayers to God for forgiveness and mercy.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would accept the sacrifices of all the Muslim faithful on the special occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, even as he charged all Muslims to strive to perform practical acts of love and generosity, towards the elevation of humanity.

