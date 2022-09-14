Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the call for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation is possible.

This was Atiku's submission when he met with Governor Seyi Makinde who is one of those calling for Ayu to step down from his office as the PDP's national chairman, Vanguard reports.

However, Atiku noted that if Ayu must resign, it must be done in line with the constitution and guidelines of the party.

The former vice president made it clear that he has no issue with whoever is making the call so long as it is done according to the set rule.

His words:

“I have no problem about anywhere any party member comes from but it must be done in accordance to the party’s constitution or regulations and practices.

“What governor Seyi Makinde is calling for is achievable under the party’s Constitution under the party rules and regulations and procedures.

“This constitution must guide whatever changes we make, so that is why we cannot do anything outside that constitution unless it is amended.

“We do not say people should not have different views but all views must go through the party’s constitution, rules regulations and our practices."

Source: Legit.ng