PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is afraid the party may lose Nigerians' trust if Iyorchia Ayu is removed as its national chairman

Atiku argued that removing Ayu as it's currently being demanded will be a breach of the party’s constitution

To accommodate the demand of those who want Ayu removed, Atiku said the party's constitution has to be amended

Ibadan, Oyo state - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party may lose the trust of Nigerians should it heed the call to remove its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The former vice president's position was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, and made available to Vanguard, in Abuja, on Wednesday, September 14.

Atiku said this was because removing Ayu and tinkering with the composition of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) would be a breach of the party’s constitution.

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP presidential flag bearer made the statement in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Wednesday during an interactive session with stakeholders of the party.

PDP crisis: How Ayu can be removed - Atiku

Nevertheless, Atiku said Ayu's removal is possible only when the constitution of the party has been amended to accommodate such demand.

His statement was a direct response to the demand of the Oyo state chapter of the PDP led by Governor Seyi Makinde that Ayu must resign for a southerner to take over.

Atiku said, “there is nothing any individual can do to change the outlook of the National Working Committee of the PDP.”

“What Governor Makinde is asking for is possible only when we have amended our party’s constitution.

“As things stand today no single individual has the power to tamper with the NWC of the party. Doing so will be illegal and it will be against our rules in the party.

“Nigerians will not trust us to govern by the tenets of rule of law if we take such arbitrary action against our own party,” he said.

Atiku's position on call for Ayu's resignation

