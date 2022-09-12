The governorship and house of assembly aspirants of the APC are facing disqualification threats in Benue, Rivers, Kwara and Kogi state

The threats are a result of discrepancies that arise from the party's primaries, either within the party or from the opposition parties

In Benue state, for instance, the former PDP chairman, Barnabas Gemade, and ex-attorney general of the federation, Mike Aondoakaa have dragged the APC governorship candidate, Hyacinth Alia, to court

As governorship campaigns are set for commencement on October 4, the official date stipulated by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), some governorship aspirants of the ruling party could be disqualified before the campaigns start.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the reasons for their disqualifications range from different court cases emanating from the primaries that produce many of them.

Other factors are the alleged breach of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and other extant laws guiding the electoral process.

Some aggrieved candidates have also claimed to be the authentic candidates of the ruling party.

Which state APC governorship aspirants will be disqualified?

In Benue state, for instance, the party’s governorship aspirant, Reverent Father Hyacinth Alia has been dragged to court by the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barnabas Gemade.

Another prominent figure who has dragged Alia to court is the former attorney general of the federation, Mike Aondoakaa.

Aside from Benue state, other states' APC governorship aspirants face disqualification threats, included:

Rivers state

Kogi

Kwara

