The APC has been thrown in disarray over the choice of the party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 general elections

A source within the ruling party has revealed that some strategists, and governors, want the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to step down and give way for a Christian chairman to emerge

One of the influential governors from the northwest was said to have suggested that Adamu should return to the Senate where he was before

FCT, Abuja - The journey to the 2023 general election is just 6 months, but some political parties are having conflicts with calls to remove their national chairman.

This wave is also hitting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as credible sources revealed that the decision of the party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket has fueled the call for the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to step down for a Christian to lead the party, Vanguard reported.

Calls for APC, Abdullahi Adamu's removal, gains momentum Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, should be removed - source

This is coming on the heel of the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s composition of its presidential campaign council.

Sources revealed that some strategists within the party’s ranking are working to make ethnoreligious balancing in its membership.

Some critical stakeholders and governors are reported to oppose the idea that Adamu should still lead the party through the general elections.

Adamu should return to senate, northwest governor suggested

One of the influential governors from North-West was reported to have suggested that Adamu should return to the Senate, a source disclosed.

The source added that the suggestion was before the Independent National Electoral Commission closed its window on candidates’ substitution.

“As we head to the campaigns, we want to ensure ethno-religious harmony in the APC. We want to ensure deliberate inclusion of all divides and tendencies. We want to approach the campaigns and the election proper with a united front. With a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, we want a Christian to lead the APC. This will complement the Campaign Council led by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, who is a Christian,” the source said.

