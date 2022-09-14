INEC has disclosed the need to consult with the former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Mathew Kukah

The chairman of the electoral body, Mahmoud Yakubu, said Abubakar's national peace committee has been championing peaceful electioneering over the years

Yakubu noted that the consultation will be done before the official commencement of political campaigns, which is slated for September 28

Ikeja, Lagos - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed a consultation move to meet with the National Peace Committee (NPC) before the commencement of political campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

The committee, which is headed by the former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has been championing peaceful elections by ensuring candidates and political parties sign a peace accord on its platform, The Nation reported.

What are the challenges of 2023 general elections?

The electoral body noted that next year’s election is a huge task, and adequate consultations with stakeholders are required.

The commission's chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, also hinted that the electoral umpire will organise electoral logistics with logisticians, security agencies, labour unions and other critical stakeholders.

Mahmoud spoke in Lagos on Wednesday, September 14, during a retreat on the Ekiti and Osun off-cycle governorship elections.

