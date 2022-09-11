Ahead of the general elections, a formidable and leading political movement within the PDP is spreading its tentacles

The PDP New Generation has been setting up its chapters in various states of the federation in the last few weeks

It was recently the turn of Benue as the state witnesses new executives at the state, local and ward levels

Makurdi - The PDP New Generation has inaugurated state executives, local government area and ward coordinators in Benue.

Audu Mahmood is the DG of the PDP New Generation nationwide.

Source: Twitter

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Hon. Orduwen Audu, director, media and publicity Benue chapter of the organisation, noted that the event took place on Saturday, September 10 in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to the statement, the Benue coordinator, Ms. Ikyor Regina in her opening remark, welcomed and thanked the leadership of the organization led by the Director General, Audu Mahmood, for their efforts and sacrifices towards the growth of the state chapter.

The state coordinator also assured the national body of PDP New Generation of the commitment, resilience, determination and readiness of youths in Benue state, adding that they will continue to work collectively as a team to deliver block votes to the PDP at all levels come 2023.

She further assured them that Benue is 100% a PDP state.

The Director General, Audu Mahmood, who administered the oath taking ceremony, urged the newly inaugurated executives to be committed and dedicated to their duties of ensuring victory for the party.

He also asked them to go to take the gospel of hope to people and educate them on why the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should be the next president of this country.

Mahmood explained that under he PDP the rate of unemployment was 7.3%, but under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it is now is 33.3%.

He added that:

“PDP left Nigeria with a single digit inflation rate, with a stable currency rate of N199 to a dollar. But today, APC is headlining an inflation rate of above 15% with an unstable currency rate of above N700 to a dollar.”

He noted further that:

“It is time to RESET Nigeria back to its lost glory. As it stands, the only presidential candidate with a presidential experience is Atiku Abubakar.

“He is the only candidate who has shown preparedness to be the next president by presenting a well structured policy document with full details of how Nigeria can be remodeled for progress and prosperity.”

The DG, then tasked all the newly excos, coordinators and other members of PDP New Generation in Benue state, to mobilize and campaign intensively that the organization delivers its target of 5 million votes to the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

Speaking, the north central zonal coordinator, PDP New Generation, Comrade James Abel, said Benue is the only PDP state in the region, but assured that come 2023, all the states zone will be governed by PDP governors.

The chairperson of the national strategic committee, Hajiya Hauwa Atiku-Uwais who was ably represented by Engr. Shima Ayu, congratulated the newly inaugurated excos and charged them to vote all PDP candidates from president down to state assembly candidates.

Yahaya Bello’s inciting video, an act of terrorism, says PDP

Meanwhile, a trending video of Governor Yahaya Bello speaking to his supporters in his native Ebira language and inciting violence has been condemned by the PDP.

The PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Bello to order and place him and his supporters on security watch list.

According to the party, the governor's violent note is the reason why PDP chieftains in Kogi have faced persecution.

2023: Northern elders say Arewa will not vote based on sentiments

On its part, northern elders say the region will not make mistakes made in the past when voting in the 2023 elections.

According to the elders, the north will be more critical about who gets support of the people in the region ahead of the polls.

Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, also referred to the votes for the present government with nothing to show for it.

