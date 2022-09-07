Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has on Wednesday, September 7, dissolved the state executive council

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday, dissolved the state’s executive council. The governor said the dissolution of the executive council is with immediate effect from Wednesday, 7 September, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Yauri.

“The Governor is sincerely appreciative of the individual contributions of each member of the Cabinet and thanked them for their dedication to duty and ensuring peace and steady development of the state during their respective tenure in office,” the statement said.

The statement indicated that some of the members of the dissolved council may be reappointed.

Zamfara, Kano top list of states in Nigeria that children do not have rights

Legit.ng in an earlier report, revealed that about 31 states in Nigeria have children's rights in their law, while 5 others are yet to do the same, according to the United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF).

According to UNICEF, the latest state to join the list of states that have given rights to children is Kebbi state.

The humanitarian organisation commended the state governor, noting that it maximises efforts in reaching out to the most disadvantaged children in the world.

The 5 states that are yet to give rights to children included Zamfara, Kano, Adamawa, Gomber and Bauchi.

Powerful northern governor announces death penalty for anyone found guilty of bandit-related offences

In another report, the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has signed into law a death penalty for any person found guilty of banditry, rustling, cultism or acting informant to bandits

The governor announced this in a live broadcast on Tuesday morning, August 16.

Matawalle noted that he assented to the bill on “prohibition and punishment for banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping and other incidental offences 2022” on June 28, last year.

He maintained that the law provided a legal framework for prosecuting offenders of bandits-related crimes.

